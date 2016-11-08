Lady Mustangs advance in playoffs

The Minarets Mustangs Volleyball team (26-7, 10-0 West Sequoia League) is one match away from a showdown with Sierra (26-4, 8-2 NSL) - the team that beat the Mustangs last season for the D-IV Central Section title.
The No. 4 seeded Mustangs beat No. 13 seed Granite Hills in the first round of playoffs Nov. 1 (25-18, 25-20, 25-14).
Minarets then beat No. 5 seed Chowchilla (13-10) Nov. 3 in the quarterfinals round in three sets (26-24, 25-15, 25-20).
The Mustangs recorded 33 kills in the Chowchilla match, with junior Julie Castleman leading the team with nine.
The No. 1 seed Liberty-Madera Ranchos beat Kingsburg in five sets (25-24, 26-28, 32-34, 25-23, 15-7) to advance to the semifinals game against Minarets on Tuesday. For game results, see sierrastar.com. The Hawks beat the Mustangs on Sept. 15 in five sets (28-26, 26-24, 19-25, 18-25, 17-15). It was the Mustangs’ toughest match on the season.
The winner of the Minarets-Liberty game will play the winner of No. 2 Sierra and No. 3 Taft (27-5) for the D-IV sectional title game, 12:30 p.m, Saturday at West Hills Community College in Lemoore.
