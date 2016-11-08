Sierra defeats Yosemite 41-14

Sierra High running back Shane Maldonado rushed for 284 yards (more than 100 in the first quarter) and four touchdowns Nov. 4 in the Chieftains’ (5-5, 0-4 North Sequoia League) 41-14 win over Yosemite (7-3) at Badger Stadium.
The win gives Sierra an 18-17 edge in the 35-year history of the Mountain Bowl.
Sierra scored first on an eight-play, 65 yard drive with Maldonado scoring his first touchdown on a one-yard dive into the end zone.
Yosemite responded on a 12-play, 68 yard drive with Tristan Eames scoring on a 14-yard sprint right. YHS led 7-6.
With just 19 seconds left in the first quarter, Maldonado scored on a 67-yard TD run. Sierra got the ball right back as Chris Hand recovered an onside kick.
From the 35, Sierra QB Tristan Wilson connected with Jordan Bonesteel for a TD, and Sierra added a TD in the second quarter on a one-yard run by Cam Brady, giving the Chieftains a quick 27-7 lead .
After a Cannon Eames 35-yard kickoff return, the Badgers put together an eight-play, 65 yard drive culminating with a four-yard run by Tristan Eames. A Joe Campbell PAT put YHS in striking distance down 27-14.
On the ensuing kickoff the Badgers returned the favor with Cannon Eames recovering an onside kick at Sierra’s 46. An Eames to Eames connection put YHS at the Sierra 15, but the Chieftain D stiffened and a Cannon Eames field goal attempt sailed wide left.
The YHS offense put up no points in the second half while Sierra continued its strong ground game with Maldonado scoring two more TDs in the second half. One Sierra drive took up nearly 10 minutes on 15 plays.
YHS honored seniors Paden Bergdall, Ryan Brennen, Kevin Bulawski, Joe Campbell, Bowen Cunnings, Tristan Eames, Dalin Haas, Cass Moreno, Jacob Rounsvill, and Adam Van Zant during the game.
Playoff game Thursday in Lindsay
The Badgers, playing as an independent this season, received the No. 10 seed in the CIF Central Section D-V playoffs with its 7-3 record.
The Badgers travel to No. 7 seed Lindsay (6-4, 3-2 East Sequoia League) for a 7 p.m. game Thursday in the first round of the 15-team D-V playoffs. The school is located at 1849 East Tulare Road.
The Cardinals ended the regular season with a 35-0 loss to Strathmore last week - the third time this season the team has been held scoreless.
The Cardinals quarterback is 5-foot-9, 160 pound freshman Ethan Natera who has thrown for 622 yards and nine TDs this season. His No. 1 receiver, 5-foot-5, 130 pound Jonathan Handley is also a freshman. On the season, he has 17 receptions for 308 yards and four TDs.
The team’s leading rusher is 5-foot-8, 180 pound senior Sal Rivera who has gained 549 yards and nine TDs on the season. Nose guard Ricardo Navarro, 5-foot-8, 188 pounds, leads the Cardinal defense with 59 tackles and five sacks on the season.
The winner of Thursday’s game will play the winner of the No. 2 seed Dos Palos (6-4) and No. 15 seed Kern Valley High in Lake Isabella (5-5) in the quarterfinals round at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
Sierra is the No. 4 seed in D-V and host No. 13 seed Farmersville (4-6, 4-0 ESL) at 7 p.m. Thursday. The winner of that game will play the winner of the No. 5 Fowler and No. 12 Woodlake on Nov. 18.
The top seed in the division is Mendota (10-0), followed by (in seed order) Dos Palos, Firebaugh (8-2), Sierra, Fowler (6-4), Caruthers (7-3), Lindsay, Immanuel (Reedley 1-8), Desert High (Edwards Air Force Base 5-4), Yosemite, Bishop Union (5-4), Woodlake (5-5), Farmersville (4-6), Rosamond (5-5) and Kern Valley.
It seems unlikely anyone will be able to knock off the undefeated Mendota Aztecs. As the No. 1 seed, Mendota beat the No. 2 seed Dos Palos 41-28 on Oct. 7. The Aztecs also beat Minarets 61-3 on Sept. 30 and concluded its 10-0 regular season last week with a 49-18 win over Tranquillity.
The D-V semifinal games will be played on Nov. 25 with the title game scheduled for 7 p.m., Dec. 2.
Yosemite-Sierra stats
Rushing: Yosemite, Tristan Eames 13-55, Luke Howell 14-37, Cannon Eames 1-9, Dylan De La Cruz 2-3. Sierra, Shane Maldonado 18-234, Cameron Brady 10-65, Chris Orange 6-12, Ian Hunter 1-3.
Passing: Yosemite, Tristan Eames 11-22-140. Sierra, Tristan Wilson 5-7-71 - 1 TD.
Receiving: Yosemite, Cannon Eames 4-78, Cass Moreno 4-52, Ben Negley 1-10, Jacob Werber 1-5. Sierra, Jordan Bonesteel 1-35, Chris Orange 2-17, Jake Hand 1-14, Shane Maldonado 1-5.
Cannon Eames had 106 yards on three kickoff returns, 78 yards receiving and a fumble recovery. Brother Tristan added 195 yards (passing 140, rushing 55).
JV team blanks Chieftains 20-0
The Badger JV team (4-6) defeated Sierra 20-0.
In just his second start at QB, Thomas Garner directed the Yosemite JV offense that made few mistakes. Garner scored on the Badgers’ first possession.
Garner connected on two passes to receiver Jonathan Nisar and scored on a quarterback keeper. Garner connected with Nisar on the two-point conversion and it was 14-0.
YHS scored once more on a Nic Harper 15-yard run. Tyson Mansfield, moved to receiver, caught two passes and was the leading tackler on defense.
For JV Coach Matt Pressly, the end of the season is bittersweet.
“We have really put things together ... our offense, especially our run game and line have really gelled,” Pressly said. “For just his second start, Thomas (Garner) did a heck of a job running this team. I wish we could keep playing.”
