Contreras medals at Mt. Sac meet

Yosemite High School freshman cross country runner Ali Contreras placed 14th in her division at the Mt. Sac Cross Country Invitational on Oct. 14, 21, and 22, the largest high school cross country meet in the world.
More than 500 schools and 20,000 runners competed in five divisions at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut during the three-day event.
“The mile course has three ominous hills, switchbacks and steep descents,” said Sonja Mazaira, Yosemite cross country coach. “This course is the universal rite of passage for runners from all over the country.”
Rachel Mattos and Hannah Scott both ran strong - improving on last year’s times by more than a minute.
“Rachel and Hannah have been working hard all season and have been attaining personal best times week after week,” Mazaira said.
Last weekend at the Kingsburg meet, Contreras, Scott, Mattos and Gabi Stegge all earned medals.
Russell Zelazo has been running strong and setting personal records on most of the courses he has ran on this season, Mazaira said.
“Russell’s best time this year was a 16:49.2 at the Douglas P. Rudolf Invitational (5k), cutting his time from last year by two minutes,” Mazaira said.
Henry Curley and Ethan Conti, both sophomores, have been running varsity all season and are developing into strong runners.
“Henry and Ethan push themselves every day at practice and they have become two of the top five male runners on the team,” Mazaira said. “Henry has a strong work ethic and has been one of the leaders on the varsity team this season.”
League finals are today (Thursday) at Woodward Park.
