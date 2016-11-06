Chieftains win Mountain Bowl 41-14, Yosemite has D-V playoff game Thursday

Sierra High running back Shane Maldonado rushed for 284 yards (more than 100 in the first quarter) and four touchdowns Friday night in the Chieftains (5-5, 0-4 North Sequoia League) 41-14 win over Yosemite (7-3) at Badger Stadium.
The win gives Sierra an 18-17 edge in the 35-year history of the Mountain Bowl.
Yosemite senior quarterback Tristan Eames scored the two Badger TDs - on a 14-yard and four-yard run.
Playoff game Thursday
The Badgers, playing as an independent this season, received the No. 10 seed in the CIF Central Section D-V playoffs with its 7-3 season record.
The Badgers travel to No. 7 seed Lindsey (6-4, 3-2 East Sequoia League) for a 7 p.m. game Thursday in the first round of the 15-team D-V playoffs.
Sierra is the No. 4 seed in D-V and host No. 13 seed Farmersville (4-6, 4-0 ESL) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
For details, see the Nov. 10 edition of the Sierra Star.
Staff Report
