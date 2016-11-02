After winning WSL title, Mustangs advance in sectional playoffs

The Minarets High volleyball team (20-8, 10-0 West Sequoia League) is on a winning streak, notching a victory in the first round of the CIF D-IV sectional playoffs Tuesday night after being crowned WSL champions for the third year in a row under Head Coach Jessica Carter last week.
Seeded at No. 4 in the D-IV playoffs, the Mustangs topped No. 13 Granite Hills in a three-set win (25-18, 25-20, 25-14) Tuesday. They’ll go on to face No. 5 Chowchilla at home on Thursday, Nov. 3, a team that also won Tuesday, in a three-set victory over No. 12 Fowler.
The winner of that game will advance to the Nov. 8 semifinal round. No. 2 seed Sierra High (23-4, 8-2 North Sequoia League), which bested Minarets in the finals last year, beat Coalinga Tuesday (25-9, 25-9, 25-19). Liberty-Madera Ranchos, seeded No. 1, beat No. 16 Mendota (25-6, 25-13, 25-15) and No. 3 seed Taft beat No. 14 Orosi (25-15, 25-13, 25-22).
