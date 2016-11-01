Amador defeats Yosemite 35-7

2:20 Movie trailer: 'American Pastoral' Pause

2:30 Movie trailer: 'Doctor Strange'

1:42 SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election - Election Rewind

2:32 Gloria Steinem encourages Clinton supporters to Get Out The Vote

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

0:45 'Trump effect' encourages Fresno voter to cast ballot

1:34 Crowds eagerly bust through doors at Dave & Buster's grand opening

1:51 Pumpkin carvers create hungry, happy, sick designs at Big Fresno Fair

1:32 Zombie video game puts a little shake into their Dave & Busters play

2:00 6 Halloween costumes that are quick and easy to make