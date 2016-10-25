Mustangs build steam for sectional run

The Minarets Mustangs volleyball team (22-7, 8-0 West Sequoia League) entered the last week of league play with another title locked up, leading in the WSL standings by two games over Fowler with two league games this week.
On Oct. 18 the Mustangs hosted the Eagles of Fresno Christian (12-11-1, 5-3 WSL), winning in three sets (25-20, 25-18, 26-16).
The Mustangs had 28 kills on the match - 14 by Mia Corippo, five recorded by Lauryn Clement, and seniors Katie Low and Kristy Berry adding four each.
Parlier was next on the Mustangs’ agenda as they attempt to go undefeated in league play.
As expected, the Mustangs had an easy time against the Panthers (1-13, 0-8 WSL) winning in three sets (25-15, 25-11, 25-7).
Again Corippo was a force at the net, recording 11 kills with Berry adding five. The Mustangs had 15 aces on the match, with Berry and Corippo recording four each.
Low did her part on the defensive side of the ball with 16 digs as the Mustangs dominated the Panthers.
The Mustangs will conclude league play on the road with games against Caruthers Oct. 25 and Riverdale Oct. 27, as they prepare to enter the sectional playoffs. The Mustangs sit at No. 4 in the Central Section D-IV standings.
Liberty at 27-3 is No. 1, followed by the Sierra High Chieftains (23-3), last year’s sectional winners, and Taft (24-4).
