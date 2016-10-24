Badgers move to 7-1 after 47-0 win over Parlier

Yosemite High (7-1) got its seventh football victory of the season Oct. 21 with a 47-0 win against Parlier (1-6) at Badger Stadium.
The Badger quick strike offense wasted little time in scoring on its first possession of the game - a 54 yard TD connection from quarterback Tristan Eames to his receiver brother Cannon. Cannon kicked the extra point as regular kicker Joe Campell was unavailable for the game.
Also sitting out the game was Yosemite’s leading rusher Johnny Varian, who had rushed for 1,147 yards in Yosemite’s first seven games of the season. A more than capable replacement at running back was Luke Howell, a 5-foot-6, 160 pound junior who had 563 yards coming into the game. In limited action because of the running clock in the second half, Howell had 15 carries for 117 yards, including a 15- yard TD run up the middle on the Badgers’ second possession of the game.
“Our young defense was outstanding tonight, getting our fourth shutout of the season and holding our third opponent to negative rushing yeards,” Head coach JD Burnett said after the game. “We did not start one senior on defense and only two on offense.”
Burnett said the Badgers cleaned up penalties and kept in rhythm that lead to the team’s best execution of the season.
This Friday the Badgers travel to Sutter Creek to play Amador High (7-1) at 7 p.m..
For more details, see the Thursday, Oct. 27 edition of the Sierra Star.
Yosemite High School Correspondent
