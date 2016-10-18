Mustangs-Badgers play fall ball

While football is in full swing, baseball players are doing their best to keep their “swings” healthy.
The Minarets Mustangs and Yosemite Badgers are playing a series of three double headers in baseball with the first hosted by Minarets and the second held at YHS on Oct. 16.
The games almost didn’t happen with the threat of rain and some missing umpires - no problem - YHS assistant coach Jonas Garner filled in behind the plate, umpiring both games last Sunday.
The Badgers took the first game 4-2, with Mustang JV pitchers having a rough outing.
Down 2-1 late in the game the Mustangs walked the first three batters in the fifth inning, walking in a run and surrendering a timely hit to give the Badgers the 4-2 win in game one.
Game two was a different story for the Mustangs, scoring in the first inning and never looking back, the Mustangs cruised behind the pitching of Hunter Thompson, keeping the Badgers off balance at the plate throughout the game. Senior Matt Blumburg struck out the side in the bottom of the fifth to secure a 5-0 Mustang win.
The Badgers lead the series with a 3-1 record.
Both teams have showed strengths and weaknesses which is the purpose of Fall Ball; recognizing what your team needs to work on.
The Badger Boosters supplied hotdogs for the players between and after the games.
The Mustangs have played YHS, Hoover, Kerman, and the Fresno Athletics in its Fall Ball schedule with a game scheduled against Sierra at home Oct. 25.
Pete Reardon - Community Correspondent
