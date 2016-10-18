Mustangs continue to win

Coach Jessica Carter’s Minarets volleyball squad (20-7, 6-0 West Sequoia League) is building confidence sweeping through league play with two more wins last week against the Riverdale Cowboys (4-22, 1-5 NSL) and the Fowler Redcats (14-14, 4-2 NSL).
Against the Cowboys, Minarets dominated from the first serve, winning in three games (25-8, 25-14, 25-16).
Against Fowler, the Mustangs again won the match in three games (25-15, 25-21, 25-14). Leading the way for the Mustangs was junior Julie Castleman with 11 kills and three ace serves. Senior Katie Low added eight kills. On the defensive side of the net senior Kristy Berry recorded wight blocks, while Low recorded eight point-saving digs.
This week the Mustangs play the Eagles of Fresno Christian (11-10-1, 4-2 WSL), and host Parlier (1-11, 0-6 NSL) Oct. 20.
The Mustangs are looking to fine tune their game as they hope to secure a league title and look to challenge for a D-IV sectional title.
Community Correspondent Pete Reardon
