Lady Badgers win 12th consecutive golf title

The Yosemite High School girls golf team continued it’s dominance of the North Sequoia League, winning its 12th consecutive league title Oct. 12 at the Lemoore Golf Course.
Playing its best team round of golf this season, the Badgers, coached by Rusty Oetinger, scored a 467, 28 points ahead of second place Chowchilla, who had a team score of 495.
The team was lead by two-time NSL MVP junior Claire Oetinger, who shot a four over par 76 to win the tournament.
In addition to Oetinger, Badgers named to the NSL All League team were Trinity Curtis, Meagan Rich and Sarah Meeks.
The team now advances to the North Area Tournament on Oct. 24 at Madera Municipal Golf Course.
For details, see the Oct. 20 edition of the Sierra Star.
