October 13, 2016 3:39 PM

Yosemite volleyball team upended by Sierra in crucial league game

After cruising to an overall 29-3 record (3-0 in North Sequoia League play), the Yosemite volleyball team was upended by long-time rival Sierra Tuesday night in Tollhouse.

After winning the first set 25-19, it looked like the Badgers were on their way to another victory, but Sierra turned the night around, winning the next three sets 25-15, 25-14, 25-20.

The win gives Sierra an overall 20-3 record and a 4-1 record in NSL play - making a three-way tie for first place with Yosemite and Liberty (26-1, 4-1 NSL). Liberty’s only loss on the season came from Yosemite.

The loss knocked the Badgers out of the Fresno Bee’s top 20 Central Section teams, although they are ranked No. 3 in D-III behind Mission Oak and Bakersfield Christian.

The Bee’s D-IV rankings have Sierra at No. 1, ahead of Liberty and Minarets.

Yosemite looks to rebound tonight (Thursday) at home against Kerman. JV game at 5 p.m. - Varsity 6 p.m.

Yosemite travels to Liberty on Oct. 19 and to Washington Union on Oct. 20. Sierra visits Yosemite on Oct. 27.

