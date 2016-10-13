Badger Baseball Boosters seeks volunteers

The new Badger Baseball Booster Club invites the public to a home doubleheader for the Yosemite High School Fall Ball baseball team against Minarets High School, 1 p.m., Oct. 15.
Jared Pierce, president of the new booster club, will deliver a short description of the vision and goal for the organization between Badger baseball games. Topics include a dedication to rekindling the Ted Lilly Golf Tournament, and expanding a relationship with Mountain Youth Baseball.
The club will support a 14-and-under baseball team in the summer, and a 17-and-under team in both the summer and fall.
