Yosemite defeats Mammoth 42-0

Temperatures in the low 30s at Mammoth Lakes (2-3) last Friday didn’t slow down Yosemite (6-1) as the Badgers rushed (366 yards) and passed (206) for 572 total yards in its 42-0 win over the Huskies. After building a 36-0 lead at the half, a running clock was utilized for the entire second half.
It was the fourth straight win for the Badgers, and their third shutout of the season.
Coach JD Burnett, calling the defense this season, continues to see success in the attacking ‘Bear’ defense.
“Our attacking defense was dominant once again,” Burnett said. “We held our fourth opponent this season out of the end zone. We allowed -1 rushing yards and only 57 passing.”
For the season, the Badgers have given up only 98 points in seven games while scoring 269.
Varian hits 1,000 yards rushing
Badger running back Johnny “Boi” Varian had 156 yards on 12 carries (13 yards per carry average and two TDs), giving him a season total of 1,147 rushing yards in seven games (163 yards per game average).
Varian has had only two games under 100 yards - the first game of the year against Le Grand when he had 81 yards, and in Yosemite’s sole loss to Caruthers Sept. 9. He had a season-high 332 against Mariposa on Sept. 16 and 240 against Bishop Sept. 30.
Running back Luke Howell had a season high 165 yards on 17 carries (nine yards per carry average).
Quarterback Tristan Eames connected on 11 of 13 passes for 166 yards and three TDs.
“Overall, our execution in the game was amazing,” Burnett said. “We had a chance to work on some things like getting our completion percentage up and improving on our two minute offense.”
The Badgers had no problems adapting to the high altitude (7,800 feet) and took control of the game early.
Yosemite led 14-0 after the first quarter, with Varian scoring on a five-yard run and Cannon Eames scoring on an 11-yard reception from brother Tristan.
Yosemite scored 21 points in the second quarter. Varian scored on an 11-yard pass from Tristan Eames. Cass Moreno would score twice. After he recovered a fumble by Varian, Moreno caught a 15-yard TD pass from Eames to close out the first half.
With the running clock in place, backup running back Dalin Haas finished off the scoring with a two-yard touchdown run. Kicker Joe Campbell was 4 of 5 on extra points to continue his stellar first season.
Still, Burnett feels there is room for improvement. “We are still making too many mistakes and need to work on our mental toughness.”
YHS JV beat Exeter freshman
For the Badger faithful who didn’t make the trip to Mammoth Lakes, there was still football to watch in Oakhurst. The YHS JV team (3-4) played the Exeter Monarchs freshman team (0-6) at Badger Stadium Oct. 6, coming away with a 38-6 victory.
Head coach Matt Pressly and staff have now won two of their last three games. “We were happy to get this game and not have an open week,” said Pressly. “We responded from our loss to Bishop and had an outstanding offense game.”
Yosemite jumped out to a 22-0 halftime lead with Thomas Garner, Ernie Jimenez, and Diego Combs all scoring touchdowns for the Badgers. YHS quarterback Tyson Mansfield directed the offense and helped the defense with an interception.
Yosemite kept the momentum going in the second half with Mansfield connecting with Paul Antonis for a 27-yard TD on fourth and long. Combs would finish off Badger scoring on a 20-yard run and Mansfield added the two-point conversion.
Exeter would score late in the fourth quarter on a touchdown reception by tight end Fernando Alcantra.
Bye week
The Badgers have a bye this Friday before playing Parlier Oct. 21 at Badger Stadium.
