Lady Badgers undefeated in league play

The Yosemite High volleyball team (29-3, 4-0 NSL) remained undefeated in North Sequoia League play last week with wins over Washington Union (16-7, 0-4 NSL) and Chowchilla (10-7, 2-2 NSL).
On Oct. 4 the Badgers beat Union in three sets (25-21, 25-19, 25-1) at home and traveled to the Valley to beat Chowchilla (25-22, 25-21, 27-25).
Against Union Savannah Bohna lead the team with 13 kill shots and 17 defensive digs. Sayda Taylor recorded 11 kills and 14 blocked shots.
Rachel Loveland contributed seven kills and six blocks. Sophomore Chloe Duke also had seven kills.
Hannah Hurtado, Alli Ruiz and Duke had 16, 15 and 11 digs respectively. Tiffany Cacy lead in assists with 17.
Against Chowchilla, it was again Bohna and Taylor leading the Badgers in kills with 12 and 11, with Loveland getting 15 blocks and Hurtado recording 15 digs, with Bohna and Ruiz having 14 each.
JV team remains unbeaten in league
The Badger JV team (21-2, 4-0 NSL) also won its games last week beating Union and Chowchilla.
This week the Badgers played rival Sierra (19-3, 3-1 NSL) on Tuesday (results not available at press time) and travel to Kerman on Oct. 13. The team plays at Liberty on Oct. 18, at Union Oct. 20 and hots Sierra Oct. 27.
