Mustangs 4-0 in league play

The Minarets Mustangs volleyball team (18-7, 4-0 West Sequoia League) got two league wins last week, easily disposing of Parlier (1-9, 0-4 WSL) and Caruthers (10-13-2, 2-2 WSL).
Coach Jessica Carter’s team now sits atop league standings.
The game against Caruthers was surprisingly easy for the Mustangs, as they won 25-8, 25-16, and 25-19. Against Parlier, the team won 25-6, 25-10, and 25-9.
Prior to the two league wins, the Mustangs played in a tournament Oct. 7 and 8, getting wins against D-III teams Dinuba, Hanford and Sunnyside. The team’s only loss in the tourney was to D-II Madera High (15-25, 20-25).
The Mustangs advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to El Capitan High.
“We have to continue perfecting what we can to prepare for playoffs, one game at a time,” Carter said.
The Mustangs will travel to Fowler (13-13, 1-3 WSL) for a rematch against the Redcats on Oct 13 after playing Riverdale Oct. 11, with scores unavailable by press time. It will be the first meeting for the Mustangs and Cowboys and a chance to sharpen their skills before the Fowler match.
The Redcats play much better then their record indicates. In the club’s first meeting Fowler won the first game 25-23, Minarets won the next two but were forced to win by two points 28-26 in the final game.
Mustangs will host Fresno Christian Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m..
