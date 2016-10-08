Golf tournament for Yosemite, Minarets scholarships Oct. 15

The Ray Jones Scholarship Fund, which benefits students at Yosemite and Minarets high schools, hopes to see the public on Saturday, Oct. 15 for its annual golf tournament, dinner, and raffle at Eagle Springs Golf and Country Club.
Registration and breakfast will be at 7 a.m., with a shotgun and four-person scramble at 9 a.m. At 3 p.m., dinner and the raffle will be held.
Contests include a hole-in-one competition, closest-to-pin, long putt, long drive, red tee, vegas hole, double raffle tickets, and more.
The entry fee is $125 per person, including greens fees, a cart, range, prizes, food and drink.
Guests are asked to call (559) 676-6908 or email mrjones@alumni.stanford.edu so organizers can plan accordingly.
A skins game will also be held at noon on Friday, Oct. 14 at Dragonfly Golf Club for $30.
