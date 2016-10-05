Sports Briefs for the October 5

Youth team undefeated
Two undefeated youth football teams will square-off at 6 p.m. this Saturday at Badger Stadium. The Yosemite Badgers Youth Football Senior team (6-0), coached by Mike Gibson, will host Kingsburg (6-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Badger Stadium. The winning team will gain home field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Prior to the Senior game, the Mighty Mites coached by Arturo Cachu, will play at noon, the Pee Wees, coached by Matt Griffin play at 2 p.m. and the Junior team, coached by Jason De La Cruze kicks-off at 4.
Michele Shockley and Ashley Griffin are the YBYF cheer coaches and have some of the best squads in the Tri-County League.
Half Marathon
The Half Marathon, sponsored by Vacation Races, with as many as 2,500 participants, will take place from 7 - 10:30 a.m. on Sky Ranch Road just north of Oakhurst, continuing down Beasore Road, crossing Malum Ridge Road (274) to the Pines Village, with runners then heading west on North Shore Road (432) to the finish line at Recreation Point on Road 222.
Medals will be presented to the top five finishers in a number of age divisions.
For the safety of participants, Beasore Road will be closed during the race, and motorists using North Shore Road between the Pines Village and Recreation Point are advised to drive with caution during the race due to the large number of runners who will be on the road. Traffic will continue to operate, but drivers should expect heavy delays. Race organizers are asking that if at all possible, drivers should avoid vehicular traffic during these hours.
Details: www.vacationraces.com.
FCA event
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Fellowship of Christian Athlete (FCA) clubs from Yosemite and Minaret high schools will come together for their second annual Fields of Faith event.
During the event, a variety of faith-focused activities will take place. Worship groups will be held, led by the Yosemite Lakes Community Church group of Johnny Dew, Rocky Van Wagner, and Jason Von Wagner. Student testimonies will be given by Regina Outerbridge and Isaac Rumohr. Closing out the evening will be Pastor Troy McComas from The Well Community Church in Fresno.
FCA invites the community, churches, teammates, families, friends and neighbors for this free event to come together for one purpose. There will be pizza, drinks and T-shirts for sale to help support the cost of the event.
