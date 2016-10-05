Badger water polo team wins two

Yosemite High’s boys and girls water polo teams played tough Central Sequoia League teams at home last week, with the boys finishing the week at 10-6 and 3-1 in league while the girls finished at 4-4, still looking for their first league win at 0-4 in the CSL.
For the boys, Chowchilla came into the Badger pool Sept. 27 as one of the tougher league opponents. But in a strong performance, Yosemite came out on top with a 16-12 win.
Senior Peter McLean notched 6 goals, Hunter Kahn had 3, and Burke Stewart, Jayden Malcom, and Joseph Dudley scored 2 a piece.
“This was a fun game for the boys,” Coach Tricia O’Neill said. “Everyone got to play and enjoy the win together.”
Next up was Dinuba on Sept. 29, where the Badgers earned another win, besting the Emperors 11-6.
Kahn had his best game yet, scoring 9 of Yosemite’s 11 goals. Goalkeeper Dylan Thacker added 14 saves, keeping the Badgers on top.
“These boys have improved so much individually and as a team this season,” O’Neill said. “I am proud of them all and can’t wait to see what the rest of the season holds for us.”
Girls lose two
It was a different story for the girls team, that also faced Chowchilla and Dinuba.
Against Chowchilla, the Badgers had the game tied at half, but they fell behind in the end with a 7-5 loss.
Sophie McGoldrick earned 8 saves, and senior captain Kaily Neal scored 4 of the Badgers’ 5 goals.
“We became content with how we were playing,” Coach Michelle Burton said. “These were some changes that we need to work on in the future.”
Against Dinuba, the Badgers were hungry for their first CSL win, but ended the game with an 8-4 loss.
“This has been our best game yet,” Burton said, noting her team’s confidence vastly improved. “Though we didn’t win, the girls finally came together as a team and worked on their mistakes. They were just off in their shooting.”
McGoldrick had 8 saves, while Neal, Laura Pearson, Sierra Sosa, and Carina Lusk all scored for the Badgers.
The girls team next faces off in the Sunnyside Tournament of Champions Oct. 7 and 8, with times to be announced. Both teams will play at Exeter Tuesday, Oct. 11, with girls beginning at 4:30 p.m. and boys at 5:30 p.m.
