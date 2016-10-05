Aztecs beat Mustangs 61-3

The Minarets Mustangs (0-5) traveled to Mendota Sept. 30 to take on the undefeated Aztecs (5-0), who showed why they sit atop the Central Section D-V standings by beating the Mustangs 61-3, after being up at half 42-3.
The Aztecs, coached by Robert Mejia, feature running back Erick Segura. The junior is the younger brother of the Valley’s all-time leading rusher Edgar Segura who is now playing for the Oregon Ducks.
The Aztecs feature a well-balanced attack, and have outscored their opponents 192 to 50.
The Mustangs have struggled to play four quarters of good football. Quarterback Jacob Cullen has become well-versed at running with the ball in attempts to avoid a heavy rush on most plays. The Aztecs were no different with a fierce rush throughout the game. .
The Mustangs had its best drive of the evening in the first quarter, resulting in a 32-yard field goal by senior kicker Christian Conti. It would be the only points in the game for the Mustangs.
Mendota scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and added another 27 points in the second quarter to put the game on ice by the half.
Cullen finished 8 of 29 for 141 yards on the game with sophomore Aaron Hall throwing six times with three completions for 18 yards. The ground game struggled - Cullen carried the ball 15 times for 30 yards and sophomore running back Tyson Ellis added just eight yards on six carries.
Senior Chase Gathier led all receivers with six catches for 70 yards - Christian Conti’s only catch was good for 59 yards, while younger brother Preston added three receptions for 21 yards.
Hall led the defense with 12 tackles including four solo stops.
Blue Raiders Friday
The Mustangs visit the Caruthers Blue Raiders Friday, a team the Mustangs have yet to beat in their short history. It will take flawless execution on the Mustangs’ part to stand toe to toe with the Blue Raiders. In its only loss of the season, the Yosemite Badgers (5-1) lost to Caruthers 36-14 on Sept. 23.
The Mustangs are averaging just 12 points per game, not nearly enough to beat Caruthers. The defense will need to put together a clean game and win the turnover battle to give the Mustangs a chance at their first win of the season.
Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. for varsity, and 5 p.m. for the JV game.
