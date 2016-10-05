Badger golfers on way to league title

The Yosemite High girls golf team is well on its way to a 12th consecutive league championship after winning its fifth straight league tournament Sept. 28 at Dragonfly Golf Course in Chowchilla, with the league championship match scheduled for Oct. 12 at Madera Municipal Golf Course.
Yosemite’s No. 1 player Claire Oetinger won the match with a three over par 39.
Sarah Meeks was having her best round of the season before pulling a muscle in her shoulder. She recorded 27 points for the team after finishing the round, playing the last two holes with her injury. She played well enough to overtake Hannan Keogh from Chowchilla for the sixth position on the All-League team.
Coach Oetinger said the highlight of the day may have been the play of freshman Maya Magdeleno, who scored a personal high 11 points for the team. She was very excited with her performance.
If the Badgers play like they have been playing during the season, they should lock down the league title Oct. 12 - Coach Rusty Oetinger’s 12th consecutive.
Junior Claire Oetinger is expected to be named the league’s MVP for the second year in a row, and the Badger’s could have four of the six players named to the All-League team.
YHS Correspondent
