Mustangs open season with two wins

The Minarets Mustangs volleyball team (13-5, 2-0, WSL) opened league play last week with wins against Fresno Christian (3-1), and league rival and possibly the Mustangs biggest threat in repeating as league champions, Fowler (3-1).
The team is ranked No. 3 in the Central Section D-IV by The Fresno Bee behind Sierra and Liberty.
Senior Kristy Low leads the Mustangs in ace serves with 35 with Kristy Berry close behind with 31. Berry leads the defensive attack for the Mustangs with 37 blocked shots. Low has 236 digs for the Mustangs with Julie Castleman in second with 214.
Minarets is presently tied with the Caruthers Blue Raiders in the standings with a showdown coming today (Thursday) at Minarets.
Pete Reardon - Community Correspondent
