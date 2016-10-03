Badgers defeat Broncos on homecoming

Despite double digit penalties and squandering numerous scoring opportunities the Yosemite Badgers (5-1) defeated the Bishop Broncos (2-3) 35-28 in an overtime thriller Friday night.
The homecoming crowd at Badger Stadium was treated to the most exciting game of the year.
Cass Moreno pulled down a fade pass in the corner of the end zone from quarterback Tristan Eames in overtime to give the Badgers the win. Linebacker Jacob Werber blocked a pass and also sacked Bishop (2-3) quarterback Ryan Graves on the Broncos final possession to preserve the overtime victory.
Johnny Varian rushed for more than 200 yards and scored two touchdowns, and Eames threw for 2 touchdowns.
The JV Badgers (2-4) were defeated by Bishop (5-1) 26-6.
Thomas Garner scored the Badgers only touchdown on an 80-yard kickoff return.
The Badgers travel this Friday for a game against the Mammoth High Huskies (2-2). The Mammoth lost to Bishop 43-6 on Sept. 9.
NOTE: For details see the Oct. 6 edition of the Sierra Star.
Staff Report
