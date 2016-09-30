Badgers halt Hawks winning streak

In what many thought would be one of the most competitive volleyball games in early North Sequoia League play between Yosemite High (27-3, 2-0 NSL) and previously unbeaten Liberty (23-1, 1-1 NSL), the Badgers beat the Hawks in three straight sets (25-18, 25-11, 25-18) Thursday night at home.
“It was a fun game ... I think we got in their heads early,” said Badger junior Savannah Bohna, an NSL All-League selection last season. “They are physically a good team but we just had a great team effort tonight.”
“My team is just amazing,” said Badger coach Michele Chenowith. “They are so talented and work so hard ... It’s a pleasure to be their coach.”
“We were a little unprepared for what we saw tonight,” said Liberty’s Assistant Coach Jesus Pineda. “This was the first time in a few weeks we have played such a well-rounded team.”
“We are having the best time playing together,” said Yosemite’s junior Siena Oswald. “We’re looking forward to improving and just playing one game at a time.”
Prior to the game, the Fresno Bee had the Hawks ranked No. 19 in the Central Section (No. 1 in D-IV) and the Badgers ranked No. 20 (No. 3 in D-III).
On Tuesday, the Badger’s opened league play with a 25-13, 25-10, 25-12 win at Kerman (8-11, 0-2 NSL).
Liberty beat Washington Union (25-13, 25-22, 25-18). Yosemite hosts Union (16-5, 0-2 NSL) Oct. 4 and travel to Chowchilla (9-6, 1-1) on Oct. 6.
Last year’s NSL champs Sierra High (18-2, 2-0) beat Kerman Thursday night (25-18, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18) and took five sets to beat Chowchilla Tuesday (22-25, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24, 15-13).
Yosemite plays Sierra Oct. 11 in Tollhouse.
The Badger JV team also won its match against Liberty.
NOTE: For details see the Oct. 6 edition of the Sierra Star.
Staff Report
Comments