Badgers crush Mustangs 50-0

It was a game anticipated for many years. Since the opening of Minarets High School, Mountain Area football fans have clamored for the Badgers and Mustangs to face each other on the gridiron. Last Friday in O’Neals, it finally happened.
Amidst much fanfare from both sides the Badgers (4-1) overwhelmed the Mustangs (0-4) 50-0. The Badgers jumped out to an early lead, scoring at will along with a solid defensive performance.
“It was a good win,” said Badger Head Coach JD Burnett. “We have been working hard all season, especially in the summer. The hard work our players have put in really shows. Our defense, especially our front seven really played well.”
Yosemite senior QB Tristan Eames accounted for four touchdowns, two passing (5 for 11, 84 yards) and two running (9 carries for 96 yards).
The Badger run game produced a total of 370 yards with running backs Johnny Varian and Luke Howell contributing 151 and 92 yards respectively.
But it was the Badger defense that was the difference, as linemen pressured Mustang QB Jacob Cullen (8 for 13, 48 yards passing - 2 carries for 12 yards) all night.
Overall, the YHS defense allowed Minarets 94 total yards on offense (28 yards rushing and 66 yards passing). The Badgers intercepted the Mustangs four times and returned one for a score.
Early start
The Badgers put together an eight-play, 51-yard drive on their first possession, establishing its ground game with with Varian carrying the load.
On the second Mustang possession, Cullen was intercepted by Badger line backer Tyler Matyshock who took it back 35 yards for the score. In less than 10 seconds YHS was up 14-0.
Varian then set up the Badgers with a 27-yard punt return. Howell had runs of 8 and 13 yards before Varian went into the end zone from 14 yards out to close out the quarter with YHS up 21-0.
Late in the second quarter Cullen aired it out, but was picked off by Badger defensive back Chris Ricciardi at the Minarets 41. Tristan Eames hit brother Cannon on passes of 27 and 18 yards. From there Tristan took it in for a 3-yard touchdown and a 28-0 halftime lead.
“I challenged Chris after the Caruthers game,” Burnett said. “He has a lot of ability and is having a major impact for our secondary.”
The YHS offense went to the air in the second half. Eames connected with wide receiver Cass Moreno for two touchdowns, one an 8-yard catch and an athletic 34-yard catch in the corner of the end zone after a scramble by Eames.
In the fourth quarter 5-foot-10, 225 pound sophomore noseguard Dylan De La Cruz ran the ball in from 7 yards out and also scored on a two-point conversion to conclude the Badger scoring. Place kicker Joe Campbell was a perfect 6 for 6 on point-after kicks.
On defense, Badger Austen Burgeno got two picks in the game.
“I was really impressed with the Badger crowd,” Burnett said after the game. “It was great to see and their energy really helped. I think there were more YHS fans. It was loud and a good atmosphere.”
YHS JV Triumph
The YHS JV team (2-3) bounced back from a disappointing loss the prior week to Mariposa by playing their most complete game of the season defeating Minarets (1-3) 48-6.
“We challenged the kids after last week,” Head Coach Matt Pressly said. “We asked them to take care of the little things, the details. They couldn’t have responded any better. I couldn’t be more proud of them. It was a complete team victory.”
Like the varsity team, the Badger offensive and defensive lines dominated the line of scrimmage. The game was tied 6-6 after the first quarter. From there, it was all Badgers as YHS scored 42 unanswered points. YHS was up 32-6 at the half on touchdowns by QB Tyson Mansfield and Thomas Garner. Ernie Jimenez recovered a blocked punt to score a safety. Nic Harper scored on three 2-point conversions.
Mansfield and Diego Combs both scored TD’s in the second half.
Bishop Broncos at Yosemite for Homecoming
The Badgers take on the D-V Bishop Broncos (2-2) Friday night at Badger Stadium on Homecoming night. The team is currently on a two-game win streak.
Last year, Bishop was 4-7 losing to Mendota 41-14 in the Central Section playoffs. Bishop has been in the Central Section playoffs for two straight seasons.
“Bishop is a good football program,” Burnett said. “They consistently win and are well coached. They have been league champs for a number of years and they will definitely be a challenge.”
The Broncos play in the five-team High Desert League. Located in the Eastern Sierra, Bishop is similar in size to YHS. “We identified schools for this year’s schedule with similar populations that would also be challenging,” Burnett said.
The Broncos defeated a future Badger opponent Mammoth Lakes 43-6 two weeks ago. The team averages 225 yards rushing a game.
Senior quarterback Ryan Graves leads Bishop in rushing with 282 yards on 36 carries with four TDs. Senior Izaak Morgenstein is a dual-threat running and passing, rushing for 155 yards and two TD’s and throwing for 136 yards and a touchdown.
Kickoff for the JV game is 5 p.m - varsity 7 p.m.
Mustangs to Mendota
The Mustangs travel to perennial small school power Mendota (4-0) Friday with the JV game at 5:30 p.m. and varsity 7:30 p.m.
Erick Segura, brother of section rushing record holder Edgar, leads Mendota with 349 yards on 43 carries and has scored five TDs.
Julian Cardenas is the leading Aztec receiver with 14 catches for 244 yards and three TDs.
