Miller moves up

Kendall Miller, the former No. 3 player on the Yosemite High girls tennis team, moved up this week to the top Badger spot as the team (8-3, 3-3 North Sequoia League) split an 8-1 victory over Washington Union with a 3-6 loss to Chowchilla last week.
Miller, ranked No. 1 on the team going into play on the road against Chowchilla Thursday, Sept. 22, lost in singles play 4-6, 3-6. She was followed by Ari Bhalla, the former No. 2, with a win 3-6, 6-2, and 8-6 in a tiebreaker, and now No. 3 Lauren Wharton losing 1-6, 2-6.
No. 4 player Madeline Sloas lost 3-6, 3-6, No. 5 Emilie Neff won 7-5, 6-3, and new No. 6 Boston Thome lost 3-6, 4-6.
In doubles play against Chowchilla, Miller and Bhalla won 8-6, Wharton and Sloas lost 1-8, and Miller and Abby Lodge lost 4-8.
Chowchilla last beat the Badgers on Yosemite’s home courts Sept. 6.
Despite the loss, Head Coach Aaron Eames said the team is improving each week.
“We’re improving every match and looking to finish strong,” Eames said. “We plan on going to the playoffs as well.”
The loss to Chowchilla followed a win over Washington Union 8-1 on Sept. 20.
In those matches, Bhalla, then in the No. 1 spot before Miller’s rise, lost 6-2, 5-7, and 5-7 in a tiebreaker. Wharton won 6-0, 6-0, Miller won 6-0, 6-1, Neff won 6-2, 6-0, Sloas won 6-0, 6-0, and Jen Springer won 6-2, 6-2.
Bhalla and Miller won in doubles play 8-2, Wharton and Neff won 8-5, and Thome and Andie Miller won 8-1.
Last week, the team was defeated at home by Pacifica of Ventura, a southern section powerhouse.
Bhalla, Springer, and Thome lost in that match, while Wharton, Kendall Miller and Neff won. Both Bhalla and Wharton, and Andie Miller and Abby Lodge lost in doubles play, while Miller and Neff won 8-7.
“We competed well with a school of over 3,000 students,” Eames said. “We’re hoping to beat them at their place next year when we have a senior-laden team. We’ll celebrate at Magic Mountain.”
The Badgers faced Liberty at home on Tuesday, and will travel to Kerman today, Sept. 29, with matches starting around 3 p.m.
