Team scores season high 20 points

Last week was opening week for league play in the Central Sequoia League for the Yosemite High water polo teams, as they will face off against Selma, Exeter, Chowchilla, Sierra, Dinuba, and Kingsburg this year.
All three teams opened league play against Selma High Sept. 20 and Kingsburg Sept. 22. The boys team (8-6, 1-1 Central Sequoia League) came out strong against Selma, winning with a season high score of 20-14. Dylan Thacker had 12 saves for the Badgers. Peter McLean had 8 goals with Hunter Kahn scoring 5.
The boys then suffered an 11-8 loss to Kingsburg. The boys came out slow but gained points with Kahn scoring 6 goals. Thacker had 15 saves for the Badgers.
“The boys had two long weeks in tournaments and games,” Coach Patricia O’Neill said. “We will have to make some changes and come back for a chance at the championship which is very possible for them.”
The girls team (4-2, 0-2 CSL) started with a 14-3 loss to the Lady Bears of Selma. Kingsburg was another tough start for Yosemite, as they lost 12-4.
The Lady Badgers are determined to break the two-game losing streak this week. Senior Izzy McGoldrick had three of the four goals for the team and senior Kaily Neal added one.
Girls varsity is struggling with confidence in their ability to be a strong team, coaches said, but look to improve as they faced Chowchilla Tuesday and Dinuba today (Thursday), with the girls starting at 5 p.m. and the boys at 6 p.m.
YHS Correspondent
