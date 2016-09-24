Yosemite Badgers overwhelm Minarets Mustangs 50-0

In the much anticipated first edition of the inter-mountain rivalry, the Yosemite High Badgers (4-1) easily defeated the Minarets Mustangs (0-4) 50-0 Friday night in front of a festive overflow crowd at Minarets High.
The Badgers jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. The Mustangs rarely threatened as the Badger defensive front was dominant throughout the game. For the second straight game the Badgers scored 50 points and it was the second shutout posted by the Badger defense this season.
In five games the Badgers have scored a total of 200 points and have given up 77. In four games, the Mustangs have scored 61 points and have given up 172.
Yosemite was led by senior quarterback Tristan Eames who accounted for four touchdowns, two running and two throwing (200 combined yards running and passing). Eames connected with wide receiver Cass Moreno for two scores.
The Badger defense had three interceptions, two by defensive back Austen Burgeno and one by linebacker Tyler Mattyshock, returning his 30 yards for a TD.
Badger running back Johnny Varian had his fourth 100+ yard rushing night of the season and added a TD. The previous week, Varian had 332 yards in the Badger’s 52-38 Gold Nugget Bowl win over Mariposa.
The Badger JV team(2-3) also triumphed 48-6 playing their most complete game of the season against the Mustangs (1-3).
Badger quarterback Tyson Mansfield hit Thomas Garner for two scores and the YHS running attack of Nic Harper, Ernie Jimenez, Diego Combs, along with a dominant performance of the offensive line keyed long YHS scoring drives.
Comments