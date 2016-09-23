Yosemite Half Marathon will draw up to 2,500 runners to Mountain Area

After a successful inaugural race last year with 1,700 participants, Vacation Races, an event company that produces half-marathon races centered around breathtaking national parks and forest service lands, will hold it second Yosemite Half Marathon in the Mountain Area on Oct. 8.
The event, with as many as 2,500 participants, will take place from 7 - 10:30 a.m. on Sky Ranch Road just north of Oakhurst, continuing down Beasore Road, crossing Malum Ridge Road (274) to the Pines Village, with runners then heading west on North Shore Road (432) to the finish line at Recreation Point on Road 222.
Medals will be presented to the top five finishers in a number of age divisions.
For the safety of the participants, Beasore Road will be closed during the race, and motorists using North Shore Road between the Pines Village and Recreation Point are advised to drive with caution during the race due to the large number of runners who will be on the road. Traffic will continue to operate, but drivers should expect heavy delays. Race organizers are asking that ff at all possible, drivers should avoid vehicular traffic during these hours.
“We are so grateful to the communities that allow us to put on these events - without their cooperation it just wouldn’t be possible,” said Director of Race Operations Lyle Anderson. “ The town of Bass Lake has been so helpful and supportive, we really appreciate being allowed to run in their community. We’re sorry for any temporary inconvenience our event may cause.”
Vacation Races operates this event under a U.S. Forest Service special use permit with the Sierra National Forest.
Vacation Races has been producing half-marathons against the backdrop of some of the country’s most majestic national parks and forest service lands since 2012.
Although Vacation Races is a for profit company, a portion of proceeds from this event will be donated to the National Park Foundation.
“We are motivated by our vision of promoting health, natural beauty, well-being and creating memories for runners throughout the country,” Anderson said.
Those interested in volunteering to help with the event can contact cherie@vacationraces.com.
Details: www.vacationraces.com.
Staff Report
Comments