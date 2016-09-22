Oetinger sinks hole-in-one at Pheasant Run

Most amateur golfers and many pros can play their entire life chasing that elusive milestone - a hole-in-one, but it only took 16-year-old Yosemite High School student Claire Oetinger seven years to accomplish the feat after picking up a club for the first time at the age of 9.
The returning North Sequoia League MVP from last season and the No. 1 golfer on the YHS team, Oetinger pulled off the historic feat Wednesday on the par three, 134-yard 7th hole at Pheasant Run Country Club in Chowchilla with a seven-iron during a North Sequoia League mini- tournament.
Oetinger is the daughter of YHS Athletic Director and golf Coach Rusty Oetinger.
“As the team coach, I am very proud of Claire and am very appreciative that she and and this team are working hard each and every day at being players and people,” Rusty said.
“I was really shocked when the ball went in the hole,” Claire said. “It was pretty exciting getting my first hole-in-one.”
After seeing the ball drop in the cup, Oetinger dropped her club and had a subtle celebratory dance, spinning around a couple of times.
Oetinger said she never made getting a hole-in-one a goal because it is not realistic since it is only possible to get one on only one of two holes on most golf courses.
“I never approach the tee box on par threes thinking I want to get a hole-in-one,” Claire said. “I always approach the tee box on par threes thinking I want to get a good first shot on the green to have the chance to get a birdie with one putt.”
She shot a seven over par 42 on the day - not her best score of the season - but good enough to place first in the match.
She was playing with teammate Megan Rich and Chowchilla’s No. 1 and 2 players.
“They all congratulated me on the shot,” Claire said.
Yosemite won the match with 129 points, followed by Chowchilla (111 points), Liberty-Madera Ranchos (89), Kerman (67), Sierra (54) and Washington Union (48).
Claire’s teammates, Meagan Rich and Trinity Curtis, placed fourth and fifth in the tournament.
Currently, Oetinger, Megan Rich and Trinity Curtis are in the running for the NSL All League team.
“If Sarah has a strong showing over the next two tournaments, she could overtake one of the girls from Chowchilla for the last spot on the All League team,” Coach Oetinger said. “If Sarah makes it, it would give Yosemite four of the top six spots.”
The team is in very good shape to win its 12th consecutive league title and Claire her back-to-back league MVP honors next week at Dragonfly.
