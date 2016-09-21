Badgers improve to 23-3

The Yosemite High School volleyball (23-3) team continued its winning ways last week beating Immanuel 3-2 (23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 17-25, 15-11) on Sept. 13, and winning another six games at the Sept. 16-17 Visalia Tournament.
The only losses at the tournament, and the third loss of the season, came from Exeter (27-25, 25-17), and Mission Oak (25-17, 17-25, 15-9).
The Lady Badgers, coached by Michele Chenowith, then reeled off six wins against Highland (25-20, 24-26, 15-7), Hanford West (30-29, 25-19), Golden West (25-20, 23-25, 15-9), Mission Oak (25-17, 17-25, 15-9), Tulare Union (25-11, 25-18) and Monache (27-26, 25-14).
In the tournament, sophomore Sayda Taylor led the team with a total of 37 kills, followed by Siena Oswald (33), Rachel Loveland (29), Karee Smith (26) and Savannah Bohna (23).
Cacy had 87 assists with Jackson adding 26 and 19 more from Rockey.
Oswald recorded 48 digs with additional defensive help from Hannah Hurtado (34), Smith (24), Alli Ruiz (22), Tiffany Cacy (20), Bailey Hullender (18), Bohna (16), Jordyn Jackson (13), Taylor and Sammie Rockey (11).
Loveland had 16 blocks in the tournament with Smith and Taylor recording 14 and 12.
The team combined for 24 ace serves in the tournament.
Against Immanuel, Oswald led the team with 13 kill shots with Smith and Bohna adding 11 and nine. Oswald and Hurtado had 21 digs in the match, and Cacy had 20 assists.
The team is currently ranked No 20 overall in the Central Section by the Fresno Bee, and No. 3 in D-III, behind Bakersfield Christian and Mission Oak.
The team opens North Sequoia League play Sept. 27 at Kerman with Liberty visiting Yosemite Sept. 29. Liberty returns three all-league players from last year’s team.
