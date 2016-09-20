Badger golfers close to winning 12th league title

The Yosemite High School girls golf team shot its best score of the year, a 148 Sept. 14, beating second place finisher Chowchilla High by 21 points in the third North Sequoia League mini tournament.
“Before the start of play, I discussed with the team the importance of staying mentally in the game and focusing on their team when things start to get tough,” said coach Rusty Oetinger. “They responded by shooting their best score of the year and smashed the competition.”
The Lady Badgers posted a team high 148 points to Chowchilla’s 127.
For the third time this season, Yosemite’s No. 1 player, Claire Oetinger placed first in the tournament shooting a three over par 39, recording 39 points for the team. She extended her point total for the season’s NSL MVP award over Claire Wright of Chowchilla who finished the day in sixth place. Oetinger was the league’s MVP last year as a sophomore.
“Our stroke score would have been one of the best of the year as well,” Oetinger said. “We would have shot 226 for nine holes, which equates to a 452. That is a great D-II score. We had personal bests by Hailey Abrahams with a career personal best of 31 points with a round of 44, and Meagan Rich with 31 points and a regular score of 45.”
Good showing in Madera
The team played well on Sept. 12 at the Helen-Lengfield Golf Tournament hosted by Madera High School, finishing sixth out of 16 teams.
The Badgers beat all the D-II teams and a couple of D-I teams that were in the tournament.
“We didn’t play our best but got the job done,” said Coach Oetinger.
Claire Oetinger finished sixth out of the 96 players in the tournament, beating most of the D-I players. Score for how many holes? Who placed first?
The Badger’s played Kingsburg on Tuesday and the fourth NSL mini tournament was played Wednesday at Chowchilla. Results were not available at press time.
A win on Wednesday would clinch the team’s 12th consecutive NSL championship.
