Badgers tennis looks to improve

The Yosemite High tennis team (7-2, 2-2 North Sequoia League) split matches last week losing to Kerman 6-3, and beating Sierra 8-1.
Coach Aaron Eames said though his team has played well, it looks to improve on its experience levels to make a strong run in the second half of the season.
“Our young team lost some close matches but we will learn from those experiences,” Eames said. “We’ll make a strong run in the second half (of league).”
Hosting Kerman Sept. 13, the Badgers No. 1 singles player Ari Bhalla was shut out in one set 0-6, followed by a 3-6 defeat. No. 2 Lauren Wharton won both her sets 6-3, 6-4, followed by No. 3 player Kendall Miller with wins 6-1 and 6-2.
The next three players all fell to their opponents, Emilie Neff 6-1, 6-4, Maddie Sloas 6-3, 7-5 and Jen Springer 6-4, 6-3.
In doubles play, Bhalla and Wharton lost 8-2, Miller and Neff lost 8-3 and Boston Thome and Andie Miller won 8-6.
On the road against Sierra Sept. 15, the Badgers cruised to their victory with wins for nearly every player in singles except for Bhalla, who lost in a close tiebreaker 6-2, 5-7, 5-7.
Wharton cleaned the board with 6-0 wins in both sets, followed by Kendall Miller 6-0, 6-1, Neff 6-2 6-0, Sloas with her own sweep 6-0, 6-0, and Springer 6-2 6-2.
In doubles, the Badgers scored straight wins as Bhalla and Wharton won 8-2, Miller and Neff won 8-5, and Thome and Andie Miller won 8-1.
The Badgers hosted Washington Union Tuesday, with scores unavailable by press time. They will travel to face Chowchilla Thursday at 3 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. home match against Liberty Sept. 27. Chowchilla beat the Badgers when they last faced off on the YHS courts Sept. 6.
