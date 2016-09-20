Minarets beats Sierra in volleyball

The Minarets girls volleyball team (9-5) have won four of six matches in the last week with wins against Sunnyside 3-0, and rival Sierra, 3-2, in a high-spirited match with the same Chieftains that stole the sectional title last year from the Mustangs.
Sierra won the first set 26-24, followed by a 25-22 win for Minarets in the second and a 25-17 victory in the third. In the fourth, Sierra took another victory 25-21. The Mustangs sealed the deal with yet another hard-fought win, 15-7 in the final set.
Liberty then visited Minarets Sept. 15.
The Hawks beat the Mustangs the first two games 28-26, 26-24, before Coach Jessica Carter’s girls rolled off two impressive wins 25-19, 25-18 to force a game five. Liberty won the see-saw battle 17-15 to win to take the match.
The Mustangs played in the Madera Classic Tournament, going 4-2 with wins against McLane 2-0, Kings Academy 2-0, Lindsay, 2-0, and Dinuba 2-0 though they lost to the Golden Valley Bulldogs 2-1. They also dropped two sets to Sierrra, ensuring that rivalry will continue going strong.
The team is currently ranked No. 3 in D-IV, behind Sierra and Liberty.
The Mustangs played an away match at Mariposa Tuesday, Sept. 20, before going on the road to Dos Palos Sept. 22. The Mustangs will start league play Sept. 27 against the Fowler Redcats at home. Play is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Comments