Badgers run wild in Mariposa for 51-38 win

The Yosemite High Badgers (3-1) ran wild at the Mariposa Fairgrounds Friday night, upending the Mariposa Grizzlies (1-2) 51-38 in the return of the Gold Nugget Bowl, first sponsored by the Sierra Star in 1977.
Yosemite’s quick 5-foot-5, 140 pound running back Johnny “Boi” Varrian ran for more than 200 yards in the game including a 95-yarder.
Friday’s win gave the Badgers a 9-4 edge in the series, with the 1979 game ending in a 14-14 tie. The games were not played in ‘82,’83, and ‘88, with the last game of the original series ending with a Badger 35-7 win in 1992. The Badgers have now won the last nine of the games played.
Minarets High dropped to 0-3 on the season, losing to Tranquillity 38-22 Friday night.
Yosemite plays at Minarets Sept. 23, the first ever meeting of the two Mountain Area schools.
Mariposa beat Minarets 42-23 on Sept. 9.
Staff Report
