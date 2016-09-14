Grizzly Century bike ride Oct. 1

The 23rd Grizzly Century bike ride will return this year on Oct. 1, after being canceled last year due to unhealthy heavy smoke in the area from wildland fires.
One of the premier 100-mile rides in the state, the Grizzly Century includes challenging climbs and the spectacular scenery of the Sierra Vista Scenic Byway and the High Sierra.
Grizzly Century organizers also boast of some the best food to be found at any such event, and unmatched friendly support from event volunteers and the community of North Fork.
The ride gets underway at 7 a.m. from North Fork Elementary School. In addition to the 100-mile ride, a 26-mile Loop the Lake, and Metric Century (62-mile ride), and the Gridner ride, which circles the entire byway including 10 miles of gravel, are available to riders.
Entry fees include breakfast, dinner, rest stop food, including fresh cinnamon rolls and sushi.
Those who register before Sept. 20 will receive a free Grizzly commemorative T-shirt.
Along with the bike event, North Fork will be holding its Fall Festival that day featuring art, crafts, and food vendors.
The day starts with the North Fork Lions Club Pancake Breakfasts from 7 - 10 a.m. in Kennedy Hall at North Fork Elementary School. The Sierra National Forest employees group will put on a tri-tip barbecue from 2 - 7 p.m. at North Fork Town Hall.
See grizzlycentury.org for more information about registration information and fires.
Staff Report
Comments