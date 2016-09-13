Badgers bounce back after tennis loss

The Yosemite High girls tennis team (6-1, 1-1 North Sequoia League) returned to form after a tough loss to Chowchilla last week, as they defeated Liberty High School 8-1.
On Sept. 8, the Badgers traveled to the home courts of the Hawks, with their only loss in doubles play.
In singles, top Yosemite player Ari Bhalla continued her strong season with victories of 6-1 and 6-0, No. 2 Lauren Wharton won a tough tiebreaker 6-2, 4-6, 10-6, Kendall Miller won 6-0, 6-3, Emilie Neff won 6-1, 6-0, Maddie Sloas won 6-2, 6-2, and Jen Springer won 6-0, 6-3.
For doubles, Bhalla and Wharton lost 6-8, but Miller and Neff won 8-5 while Boston Thome and Andie Miller won 8-6.
Chowchilla proved to be a tough opponent at home Sept. 6, as the Badgers suffered their first loss of the year. Their only wins came in doubles play, while all six top players, from Bhalla to Springer, lost in singles matches.
The Badgers will travel to face Sierra High School Thursday, Sept. 15, with a home match against Pacific Friday, Sept. 16, and a road contest against Washington Tuesday, Sept. 20. Matches are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.
