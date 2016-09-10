Yosemite, Minarets defeated in week three football

Both the Yosemite and Minarets high school football teams suffered one-sided losses courtesy of Caruthers and Mariposa County Friday night, leaving the Mustangs at 0-3 on the season and the Badgers with their first loss of the year.
Yosemite (2-1) came into the game with a 35-0 shutout over Le Grand and a 49-3 thrashing of Laton, but in their first road game of the season, the Badgers were unable to overcome the offensive onslaught of the Blue Raiders (2-0), closing the game with a 36-14 loss.
For Minarets playing at home, Mariposa County (2-1) proved another difficult opponent, as the Grizzlies notched 42 points to 23 for the Mustangs.
It will be seen Friday, Sept. 16 whether Yosemite can top Mariposa County, as the two teams will face off inside Badger Stadium with a return of the Gold Nugget Bowl.
Minarets will also play at home, welcoming the Tigers of Tranquility (0-2) as both teams look for their first win of the season.
Both games are scheduled to begin JV at 5 p.m. and Varsity at 7 p.m.
For additional details and photos, see the Sept. 15 edition of the Sierra Star.
Staff report
Comments