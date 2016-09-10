Breaking records at the MY-Tri Triathlon

A record-setting number of young athletes broke ground at the annual Bass Lake MY-Tri Triathlon Saturday, as 114 kids ages 5 - 17 splashed, biked, and ran through the course to the cheers of hundreds.
“This is seriously my favorite day of the entire year,” Race Director Carrie Waltner said. “We have 114 little athletes, 100 volunteers, 15 directors and hundreds of spectators ... it’s a wonderful community event that excites everyone.”
Waltner said the 114 athletes were the most in the event’s 4-year history.
Staged at Miller’s Landing Resort, the triathlon featured four age groups split into three divisions: Dash (50-yard swim, 2-mile bike, half-mile run), Sprint (100-yard swim, 4-mile bike, 1-mile run), and Ace (200-yard swim, 8-mile bike, 2-mile run).
Other than a few scrapes and bruises, organizers and athletes said they had an “absolute blast.”
“I was just having a great time out there,” said Zander Nichols, 12 of Clovis, the first boy across the finish line. “The whole thing was really nice and it’s just a ton of fun.”
“The Miller family is honored to host this triathlon,” said Michelle Miller, owner of Miller’s Landing Resort and one of the race’s directors. “We think it’s a great event for the community and for the kids, and we love seeing everybody come together. We’re happy that it’s here.”
The event was sponsored by dozens of businesses, with a list and race results available at www.mytribasslake.com.
For full race results and additional photos, see the Sept. 15 edition of the Sierra Star.
