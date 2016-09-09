Free soccer clinic returns Saturday

The free Big Brothers Big Sisters soccer clinic, held for the first time ever in Oakhurst last year, was such a success that it will return tomorrow, Sept. 10, with registration 8 - 9 a.m., and the free clinic 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The free clinic, including lunch, is for children between 5 to 16 years of age, and includes coaches from Mountain Area schools.
The event is sponsored by True Value Home Centers. Every child participating in the clinic will receive a t-shirt, and could win a raffle prize.
Details: (559) 673-4863 or (559) 301-7295.
