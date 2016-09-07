Badgers volleyball team beats Mustangs in three sets

In a volleyball game that pitted two of the better small schools in the Central Section against each other, the Yosemite High Badgers (9-1) hosted and beat the Minarets Mustangs (3-2) in three sets Tuesday night (25-15, 26-24, 25-22).
Although many of the players on these teams are friends off the court, and have played together over the years on club teams, those friendships are put on hold come game time.
Yosemite’s Tiffany Cacy, with 13 assists on the night, acknowledged the friendships but after the game said it’s those friendships that motivated the Badgers to want to beat the Mustangs even more.
“Yosemite was the losing team for a few years, but lately we’re the ones to beat,” Cacy said, hands still trembling with excitement after the match.
Although Yosemite’s young team (nine juniors, two sophomores) opened the match with a fairly easy 25-15 win in the first set, Minarets, with eight seniors and two juniors, came back to make the second and third sets very close.
“We don’t finish games very well and it’s something we are are working on,” Yosemite’s Siena Oswald said.
“Our team is getting better and better every day,” said Badger sophomore Sayda Taylor.
Savannah Bohna had 8 kills on the night, and Taylor and Rachel Loveland had 6 each, with Oswald getting 5.
Karee Smith had 4 blocked shots and 3 kills. Loveland also had 3 blocks.
Junior Julie Castleman had 8 kills and 14 digs for the Mustangs and senor Katie Low recorded 8 kills and 9 digs.
Last year the Badgers traveled down Highway 41 to Minarets and won in five sets (25-20, 19-25, 25-18, 18-25, 16-14).
The Badger JV team won Tuesday night 25-14, 25-18, with the Mustangs taking the freshman game 25-9, 25-14.
For details, see the Sept. 15 edition of the Sierra Star.
Staff Report
