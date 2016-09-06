YHS volleyball team beats Kingsburg

Before leaving town for the Carmichael Tournament last Friday, the Yosemite High volleyball team (8-1) turned up with an impressive three-set win over Kingsburg (1-4).
The lady Badgers played its most solid start-to-finish game of the year, beating Kingsburg 25-15, 25-12, 25-12 before a loud crowd of more than 300.
First-year Kingsburg Coach Dave Light praised the Badgers.
“This Yosemite team is a heck of a good team that makes very few mistakes,” Light said. “We have an experienced team with nine seniors, and although it’s early in the season, it’s frustrating when your team makes mistakes at inappropriate times. At times we played brilliantly but we have to learn to play good consistently.”
After the game Yosemite Coach Michele Chenowith was thrilled with the level of play of her team and the amount of energy they brought to the game.
“Tonight we did a great job of transitioning from getting a dig to setting up an attack,” Chenowith said.
Sophomore Sayda Taylor had 12 offensive kill shots and seven point-saving digs on the night while junior Siena Oswald recorded 14 digs and six kills.
Assists were provided by three juniors - Tiffany Cacy with 12, 10 by Sammy Rockey and six by Jordyn Jackson.
Karee Smith and Chole Duke had three ace serves on the night and Oswald had two.
“Chole and Sayda also had a perfect serve-receive night and Karee was 100% in serves, 19 for 19,” Chenowith said.
4-1 in Carmichael Tournament
The team went 4-1 last Saturday at the Carmichael High Tournament.
The team’s only loss came from San Marin who beat Yosemite 25-23, 25-18.
The Badgers easily beat Galt (25-7, 25-13), and had closer wins over Inderkum (23-25, 24-14, 15-13), Amador (25-22, 25-19), and Armijo (25-19, 25-19).
“This is a great tournament because we get to play five teams in one day,” Chenowith said. “We have never seen any of the teams before so they show a variety of offenses and defenses for us to work around. This year we had a three-way tie for first in pool play and the tie breaking procedure placed us in third. The bracket play was easier than I would have liked but overall a good experience for us.”
The strength of the team is its depth - The young team, playing without a senior on the roster, has a lot of talent with no less than 12 players contributing every game.
In the five matches, Cacy had 36 assists and 21 digs, Taylor had 28 kills, Rockey and Cacy had six ace serves, and Smith had nine blocks.
The Badgers hosted the Mustangs of Minarets (3-1) Tuesday night (see www.sierrastar.com for game results) and will participate in the Mammoth High Tournament this weekend. The team will play at Immanuel (Sept. 13) and in a tournament in Visalia (Sept. 16-17), before returning home to play Dos Palos on Sept. 20.
North Sequoia League play opens Sept. 27 at Kerman with the first home league game against Liberty on Sept. 29.
JV team suffers first loss
Kingsburg gave the Badger JV team (7-1) its first loss of the season (25-16, 18-25, 15-13). Yosemite, coached by Tricia Ruiz, lead the third and game deciding set 8-3, before Kingsburg came back to outscore the Badgers 12-5 for the win.
Monique Ades and Kelsie Wasem lead Yosemite with seven and six kills respectively. Madison Gipson recorded six ace serves and Izzy Peter had eight digs.
The individual stats from the five-game Carmichael Tournament are impressive:
☆ Karee Smith: 5 aces, 14 kills, 11 digs, 10 blocks
☆ Sayda Taylor: 5 aces, 28 kills, 12 digs, 9 blocks
☆ Rachel Loveland: 13 kills, 10 blocks
☆ Siena Oswald: 5 aces, 9 kills, 19 digs
☆ Chloe Duke: 7 aces, 14 kills, 6 digs
☆ Savannah Bohna: 2 aces, 11 kills, 16 digs
☆ Sammie Rockey: 6 aces, 29 assists
☆ Jordyn Jackson: 5 aces, 2 kills, 10 assists
☆ Tiffany Cacy: 6 aces, 4 kills, 21 digs, 36 assists
☆ Bailey Hullender: 14 digs, 3 assists
☆ Hannah Hurtado: 15 digs, 2 assists
☆ Alli Ruiz: 9 digs
