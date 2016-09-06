Yosemite wins first golf match

With its sights on a 12th consecutive league championship, the Yosemite High girls golf team won the season opening North Sequoia League mini tournament at River Creek Golf Course in Ahwahnee Aug. 31.
Yosemite junior Claire Oetinger was the top player on the day, shooting a 3-over-par 39 on the nine-hole course, providing 40 points for her team.
Oetinger, last year’s NSL MVP, was followed by Claire Wright from Chowchilla who shot a 42 (34 points), and Chowchilla’s Destinee Blair who shot a 43 (32 points).
Despite Chowchilla coming in with the second and third-place finishers, Yosemite swept the rest of the next four places with Trinity Curtis scoring 29 points, Sarah Meeks 23, Meagan Rich 20, and Hailey Abrahams 18.
Yosemite won the tournament with 130 points, with Chowchilla placing second at 110 points. Liberty and Kerman were a distant third and fourth with scores of 54 and 52. Behind them were Sierra and Washington Union with 42 and 40 points respectively.
The teams played a modified Stableford system where triple bogey is worth one point and a double bogey is worth two points. A bogey, par, and birdie are worth three, five, and seven points respectively.
“We played very well as a team today,” said Coach Rusty Oetinger. “The girls continue to improve and are really starting to understand how to stay mentally in the game for the entire time they are on the course. I’m proud of how Claire is playing. She is really starting to take big strides with the additional work she has done with her coach Mike Firpo.”
“I really feel like all the hard work is starting to pay off,” Claire said after her round.
The team is playing in the second NSL mini tournament today (Sept. 8) at Eagle Springs, and will play in a tournament at the Madera Country Club on Sept. 12, the same location for the third NSL mini tournament on Sept. 14.
Comments