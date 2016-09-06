Badgers unbeaten in tennis

The girls tennis team at Yosemite High School (5-0) is riding high after three straight home victories last week before they opened league play against Chowchilla Tuesday.
On Aug. 29, the Badgers as a team defeated Madera South 9-0, followed by a sweep of Hoover 9-0 on Aug. 30, and finished the week with a 6-3 victory over Sunnyside Aug. 31.
The only single play losses for the Badgers during the week were all against Sunnyside players, as No. 2 player Maddie Sloas lost in two sets (2-6, 1-6), and No. 3 Lauren Wharton was defeated in a close tiebreaking set (3-6, 6-2, 10-12).
The Badgers No. 1 player, junior Ari Bhalla, won all three days, going 6-2, 6-4 against Madera South, 8-7 against Hoover, and 7-6, 6-4 over Sunnyside.
Head Coach Aaron Eames said the undefeated preseason will provide strong momentum as they opened league play at home against Chowchilla on Tuesday. For results, see www.sierrastar.com.
“We have improved every match and are on track to have a great run in the North Sequoia League,” Eames said. “We’re working hard in practice and the players continue to have a good mental approach.”
Other singles winners all three days included No. 4 player Emilie Neff, No. 5 Kendall Miller, and No. 6 Jen Springer.
In doubles play, Bhalla and Wharton were the only team to suffer a loss, against Hoover, while the teams of Neff and Sloas, and Boston Thome and Andie Miller, won all three days. Bhalla and Wharton won in team play against Madera South and Sunnyside.
