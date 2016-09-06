Rodeo coming to Coarsegold

The Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds are bound to be full of excitement soon, as the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, the largest and oldest professional rodeo body in the world, is sanctioning a rodeo at the grounds Sept. 17 and 18.
It’s the first ever PRCA rodeo hosted in Coarsegold. Named the Coarsegold Stampede, the rodeo will have high purses for competitors, expansive vendors, food trucks, activities for families, and a dance accompanied by live music. The Coarsegold Stampede will include everything from mutton busting to professional bull riders, some who are known across the country.
“These are world-class riders and world-class bulls,” Tanner Tweed, son of rodeo grounds owner Kevin Tweed. “We’re crossing our fingers for a few thousand (guests).”
Richard and Diane Boland, longtime residents of Coarsegold, will serve as Grand Marshals for the event.
Gates will open Saturday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m., with the rodeo beginning at 6:30 p.m., accompanied by a grand opening with parachuters.
Details: (559) 676-3702, www.coarsegoldstampede.com.
Staff Report
Comments