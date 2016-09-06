Madera hands Minarets first volleyball loss

The Minarets Mustangs volleyball team (3-1), after beating Edison, Roosevelt and Chowchilla, lost its first match of the young season to Madera last week.
Minarets started the match with a 25-18 win but dropped the next three sets, 25-20, 25-16, 25-22.
Mustang junior Katie Low leads the team with 25 kills on the season. Low leads the squad in most categories, including digs, with 51 in the first four games of the year.
The Mustangs played the Badgers of Yosemite High Tuesday night at YHS. See www.sierrastar.com for results.
The Mustangs travel to Sunnyside (0-3) today (Sept. 8), and on Sept. 13 . Tuesday, Sept. 13, Sierra will visit Minarets with varsity playing at 6:30 p.m.
Another rivalry match for the Mustangs, Sierra beat the Minarets in four sets to win last year’s D-IV Central Section title.
Pete Reardon - Community Correspondent
