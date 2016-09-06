MY-Tri Triathlon Saturday at Bass Lake

About 100 youngsters, 5 to 17 years old, are expected to participate in Saturday’s MY-Tri Triathlon at Miller’s Landing Resort on the south shore of Bass Lake.
Starting at 7:30 a.m., children will swim, bike and run with medals going to the top three finishers in each division.
Each athlete participates in one of three race divisions designed to suit their abilities:
☆ Dash - 50 yard swim, 2 mile bike, half mile run .
☆ Sprint - 100 yard swim, 4 mile bike, 1 mile run.
☆ Ace - 200 yard swim, 8 mile bike, 2 mile run.
Race director is Carrie Waltner, with Michelle Miller serving as swim director, Taylor Olney overseeing the run course, and Katie Bethune serving as bike course director.
Registration ($35) will be held 5 - 6 p.m. Friday at Miller’s Landing Resort. Online registration is available at www.mytribasslake.com.
Details: (559) 642-3633.
Staff Report
