Letters to the Editor - Dec. 14 edition

People watcher
During many years of people watching, I have discovered at least two types of public servants.
One type serves for selfish reasons and strives to serve only in a capacity that comes with power and authority, which can be used to aggrandize the selfish public servant. Everyone under this person’s authority has to constantly prove to the authority figure that he/she is the boss by submitting to various abuse, such as vulgarity, intimidation, racial slurs, threats, etc.
The second type seeks to become a public servant as a way to express generosity, like a tree which bears fruit. This person discovers within him/herself intelligence, bravery, ability to work and a strong appetite for problem solving and getting good things done.
I have known Brett Frazier since his age was a single digit. It gives me hope that he is a public servant because I believe he serves from a good and courageous heart.
I applaud the Board of Supervisors for having the courage to do what they can to make the workplace climate better for employees of Madera County. It is their duty.
Marcella Andrews, Madera
Meeting in Oakhurst
Our local Democratic organization held a forum Dec. 6 introducing the Democratic challengers to our US House of Representative Tom McClintock. These were educated ladies who spoke well and were well received by more than 150 meeting attendees. Each set forth standard Democratic arguments. A few comments:
One proudly related her leadership in the attack on McClintock at his February meeting. You will remember that he was shouted down, interrupted - not a conversation but a room full of bullies. She stated that McClintock “ran off, threatened by senior citizens” - a good sound bite but not true. The local police shut down the meeting when it seemed ripe for violence.
McClintock has since had the courage to continue his Town Hall meetings. Many have withdrawn. He believes in dialog and has been straight forward in discussing his positions. I can never support anyone who advocates shouting down communication.
One candidate continually misrepresented facts. In one instance she described an event at a past Wall Street Journal conference of CEOs. The tax plan proposal came up and someone asked the auditorium full of CEOs if they would expand their businesses in light of that plan. She stated they said, “No.” Actually they simply elected not to raise their hands at the rather broad and premature question. No responsible CEO would make definitive statements about a fluid plan. She misrepresented the facts to slam the tax plan.
One candidate stated that she was bringing on support from Republicans. Her “proof” was that some relatives said they would support her because she planned to bring back salmon fishing. We understood that she was making a joke but around here the conflict between fish and people is real.
Kathleen Goetsch, Oakhurst
I see flaws
On Pete Cavanaugh’s dissertation of Dec. 7: I’m okay with expressing one’s opinion, hence his commentary in the “Opinion” section. However, I see several flaws in Pete’s accusations, if that’s what they are.
Premiums weren’t raised by Trump, they were raised by Obamacare, with healthcare systems footing most of the bill, which is why health services are now even more outrageously expensive than they previously were.
The new tax bill doesn’t raise taxes on the poor and middle class, simple math can prove that. Besides, if Pete is so concerned with taxes, why isn’t he outraged over the taxes our state burdens us with? Highest income tax, one of the highest sales taxes, highest property expenses (another form of tax), highest gas taxes, etc. Not to mention the legal and government systems of California being in shambles.
People like Mr. Cavanaugh write opinions designed to separate and segregate. Let’s talk about the real issues, Pete, and not those that are politically charged or popular (and not necessarily true).
Phil Blas, Oakhurst
