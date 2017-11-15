Letters to the editor - Nov. 16 edition

A pleasure to coach
I had the pleasure of coaching Minarets third place team of Ben Bellasario, Delaney Finnegan, and Garrett Alford in the FFA National Marketing Plan contest that was announced in the Sierra Star last week.
I loved seeing them come together as a family over the last year as they learned about Agribusiness and developed a plan to enhance a business within our community.
Delaney was the leader, ensuring everybody was on task and spending countless hours using her formatting skills to better their written plan. Ben’s speaking ability was tremendous and he was complimented at every contest they competed in.
Garrett, the youngest member of the team, worked to break the ice before competitions by cracking a joke to ease nervousness. Together, they were successful at accomplishing a marketing proposal that most professional agencies would applaud and the community is proud of.
Leading up to the competition, the Mustang Marketing Firm met with Bill Hillerman, owner of Hillerman Family Honey, multiple times to gain an understanding of the business. As a team, they met every Thursday before school to write their plan and presentation, study Agribusiness and practice their presentation. The plan was updated multiple times, as all three students wished to improve and have a professional level marketing proposal.
Two of the three students plan to pursue some type of business degree and the third is thrilled to have a strong understanding of the business process. The most rewarding part of the experience, for me as a coach, was witnessing the friendships made at the national contest with other FFA members from other states.
Keeley Hall, Minarets FFA Advisor
Mr. Bill Atwood should be informed that it is considered inappropriate by many Marines for a civilian to use the term “Semper Fi,” especially by those who were never in the Marines or any branch of service.
I’m a Viet Nam vet with the Army’s 25th Infantry Division. My dad was a Marine as well as my father-in-law. Whenever I see a former Marine, I thank them for their service. I do not say “Semper Fi” because that has a special meaning to them, and them alone.
Mike Norris, Oakhurst
Impressed with McClintock
I was delighted to read John Pero’s Letter to the Editor (Sierra Star, Nov. 9 edition) titled, “Civility Not Personal Attacks.”
My wife and I were also at the Tom McClintock Town Hall meeting of Oct. 19 and like John, we too had numerous different conclusions than what Peter Cavanaugh wrote in his “Blind Faith” column in the Nov. 2 edition of the paper.
Since moving to Oakhurst we have been significantly impressed with the quality of our Congressman, Tom McClintock.
He is pretty easy to understand as he functions in his position with his strong belief in our Constitution and our Rule of Law. Tom demonstrates an incredible knowledge base of history for which he often shares when responding to questions and referencing the specific applicable sections of our Constitution.
We have attended many of Tom’s Town Hall meetings and have been impressed with his courage to never side step any tough questions especially from those who have extremely different views of our world.
He answers the questions providing straight forward facts without any political double talk and he speaks with pride and conviction of his duties to serve the people based on the sworn oath he has taken. He welcomes opposing views with respect and provides clear honest explanations.
We are very proud and fortunate to have Tom McClintock as our U.S. Congressman fighting for what is right as he faces a very dysfunctional government in D.C. and our polarized citizenship.
Chuck Dudek, Oakhurst
