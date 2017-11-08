Letters to the Editor - Nov. 9 edition

Important Cause
La Sierra Guild of Valley Children’s Hospital held their Fall Raffle Wednesday, Oct. 11. The Guild invited two patients to draw the 13 winning tickets for the wonderful prizes generously donated by Mountain Area merchants.
Winners have bee notified, and the positive responses of many hopeful participants was encouraging.
The proceeds from this raffle will benefit the Guild’s endowments. The 15 Guilds throughout central California have pledged to raise $4 million for these endowments.
Thank you so much to those of you who purchased tickets, and to the merchants who donated the wonderful prizes to support this important and worthwhile cause.
Patricia Privett, Fall Festival chairwoman
Halloween thievery
We live on Highway 41 south of Coarsegold. Each holiday we decorate our gate for everyone traveling up and down Highway 41 to enjoy. We get many compliments and even Thank You cards left at our gate.
We’ve always had a few of our inflatables stolen yet we continue to replace them and decorate. Even the Christmas and Easter ones are stolen. Each of our inflatables has “Stolen from the Wrights” on them.
Well, on Oct. 24, a friend of ours was driving by and saw a person stealing all six of our Halloween inflatables. When he pulled over the thief got physical with him. But we got our inflatables back. Thank you Bryan Miller.
It saddens us to say that we will no longer decorate our gate. It brings too much sadness each time we leave our home and see another decoration has been stolen when we return home.
Kenneth and Karen Wright, Coarsegold
Civility not personnel attacks
After reading Peter Cavanaugh’s report on the town hall with Congressman McClintock that I attended, and his opinion piece “Blind Faith,” and reading his plea for civility, he immediately resorts back to ad-hominem attacks against our president and Congressman McClintock.
He calls our president a “mumbling, bumbling, narcissistic oaf who permanently stains and tarnishes all he touches with egregious arrogance, fumbling foolishness and graceless grabs.” And he calls our congressman “dog-like.” Really.
This is becoming the norm for those that are suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Rather than debate the issues, they attack the person. The bottom line is that the liberals/progressives are furious that the Democrats lost the presidential election. So now that the shoe is on the other foot, they show their true colors of intolerance and bigotry, the very thing they accuse conservatives of.
I attended the same town hall with Mr. Cavanaugh and would have to differ on a number of his conclusions. For example at the center of Cavanaugh’s wrath was what I found to be a very sophisticated and thoughtful answer that McClintock gave to a questioner who sought to imply that President Trump is insane and has his finger on the nuclear button.
McClintock discussed the reasons why our Constitution gives Congress alone the power to declare war and that the constitutional constraints on the military chain of command would prevent any president from starting a war. It seems Mr. Cavanaugh’s principle complaint is that McClintock wouldn’t agree that the president is crazy. No, Trump is not crazy, he is shrewd and calculating and he’s beginning to drain the swamp.
Mr. Cavanaugh also complained about the alleged Russian influence on the election. Now that we’re finding that the real collusion was between the DNC, Clintons and the Russians, perhaps he can update us on his keen insights on these developments.
On Friday, Oct. 27, Trump racked up 3% GDP. In eight years, Obama never accomplished that.
Civility Mr. Cavanaugh, not Ad-hominin attacks.
John Pero, Ahwahnee, leader of Mountain Area Conservative Forum
